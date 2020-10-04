The Fulton County Schools (FCS) system was on track in late September to enter phase IV of its reopening plan on Oct. 5, which brings students to schools for two days of in-person instruction, though parents can keep their children in universal remote learning for all five school days.

“The current positivity rate for Fulton County affirms the reopening plan is on the right timeline,” said Cliff Jones, Fulton County Schools chief academic officer.

The current timetable has students returning for face-to-face instruction five days per week on Oct. 14, nine days after the district entered Phase IV.

Face masks must be worn by all students, teachers, staff and visitors to any FCS facility.

The school system’s coronavirus report for Sept. 7-20 shows two students or staff members reported positive test results, resulting in five people being quarantined. One positive test was reported at Ison Springs Elementary and North Springs High. Districtwide, 42 positive test results were reported with 99 students and staff directed to self-quarantine.

The students will attend classes on the following schedule:

Groups 1 & 3 – Monday and Thursday face to face (other days Remote)

Groups 2 & 4 – Tuesday and Friday face to face (other days Remote)

Jones said more than 70,000 students log in daily. Platforms used for instruction, communications and grading are performing well, he said.

Not all students are logging in as expected, Jones said. School personnel are contacting approximately 10 percent of students districtwide who have failed to log in as scheduled.

Work assigned to students is being completed. Parents seem to monitor their children more closely.

“We have seen a rise in parents logging into our Infinite Campus platform from this time last year,” Jones said.

Parents can designate whether they want their children to attend face-to-face or to remain in Universal Remote Learning by filling out a form on the FCS website at.fultonschools.org/F2FElection.