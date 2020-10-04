A new, 80-foot-high flyover ramp from Ga. 400 southbound to I-285 eastbound is scheduled to open Oct. 5, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The ramp is part of “Transform 285/400,” GDOT’s ongoing project to reconstruction the entire highway interchange. The overall project is scheduled to continue into late 2021.

The new ramp is Exit 4 on Ga. 400 southbound. GDOT said in press release that drivers will merge to the farthest right lane, then merge onto the ramp just before the Hammond Drive overpass.

Signage will direct motorists to the new ramp and the related roadway configuration.

The opening schedule may change based on the weather.