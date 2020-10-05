Joshua Williams will step down as the city of Atlanta’s chief operating officer effective Dec. 1, making for a tenure of 17 months.

His “transition” out of government was announced in an Oct. 5 press release that did not name a successor.

Williams became the chief operating officer in July 2019. He previously served as the city’s deputy COO and became familiar to Buckhead residents for his supervision of the process of prioritizing projects on the TSPLOST and Renew Atlanta bond program lists. He drew applause at public meetings for apologizing for the programs’ budget issues and his desire to rebuild trust.

“I appreciate Joshua Williams and his service to the city of Atlanta as chief operating officer and previously as deputy COO,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in the press release. “He has been a valued member of my senior team and a key driver in our administration’s accomplishments. I wish him continued success as he transitions to the next phase of his career.”

Before joining city government, Williams served as COO for the DeKalb County School District.