A man was shot while driving on the 3400 block of Buford Highway on Oct. 5, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

The man was shot at least once around 4:30 a.m. while driving south, BPD spokesperson Lt. David Snively said. The man went to a hospital in an ambulance, but his injuries are not life-threatening, Snively said.

BPD believes a person in another car shot the man, then fled the scene. BPD has no information available yet about a possible suspect, Snively said.

The victim is a ride-share driver but wasn’t working at the time of the incident and had no passengers in the car, Snively said.

The incident closed the two southbound lanes at Briarwood Road for about four hours while the police conducted an investigation, Snively said.