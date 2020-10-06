Brookhaven and Decatur police departments are searching for a man they believe to have committed armed robbery in both cities.

Police believe the man robbed a Wingstop restaurant on the 4000 block of Peachtree Road in Brookhaven around 11:48 p.m. on June 11 by pointing a handgun at the cashier and demanding cash from the register.

Police suspect that same man robbed a T-Mobile store on the 400 block of Church Street in Decatur on June 8 around 5:35 p.m., also by pointing a gun at the cashier.

In both incidents, police say the man fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a man who is Black and/or Hispanic with a slim build and tattoos on his neck and arms. He may use MARTA.

Anyone with information about the robberies or who can identify the man can contact Brookhaven police at 404-637-0636. Tips may also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477.