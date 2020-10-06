Brookhaven and Decatur police departments are searching for a man they believe to have committed armed robbery in both cities.

Police believe the man robbed a Wingstop restaurant on the 4000 block of Peachtree Road in Brookhaven around 11:48 p.m. on June 11 by pointing a handgun at the cashier and demanding cash from the register.

Police suspect that same man robbed a T-Mobile store on the 400 block of Church Street in Decatur on June 8 around 5:35 p.m., also by pointing a gun at the cashier.

In both incidents, police say the man fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a man who is Black and/or Hispanic with a slim build and tattoos on his neck and arms. He may use MARTA.

An image of the suspect in the Decatur and Brookhaven robberies, apparently taken from a security camera. (Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta)

Anyone with information about the robberies or who can identify the man can contact Brookhaven police at 404-637-0636. Tips may also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477.

0Shares