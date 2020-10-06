COVID-19 diagnoses in the areas of Brookhaven and Dunwoody within the cities’ main ZIP codes have risen 33 cases, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses are at 1,481 as of the county’s Oct. 4 report, compared to 1,448 as of the previous report on Sept. 29.

As of Oct. 4, Dunwoody’s main 30338 and 30346 ZIP codes had about 618 cases, which is up 17 cases since Sept. 29.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 863, which is up 16 cases since Sept. 29.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 199. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb Board of Health spokesperson Eric Nickens said the numbers must be verified before going online, which is why there is a lag between the posting and the report’s date.

DeKalb County in total has 19,180 reported cases and 372 deaths, according to the Oct. 4 report.

DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Fulton and Gwinnett counties by about 8,900 cases and Cobb County by about 880 cases

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of Oct. 4:

Brookhaven ZIP codes

30319: 863 (up 16)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 479 (up 15)

30346: 139 (up 2)