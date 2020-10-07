Two of Sandy Springs’ biggest charitable fundraisers will have virtual versions this year due to the pandemic: the Sandy Springs Society’s “Evening of Elegance” and the Community Assistance Center’s “Vintage Affair.”

Evening of Elegance

The “Evening of Elegance” into a Nov. 5 virtual event to raise funds for local nonprofits. The Elegant Elf Marketplace fundraiser that usually follows has been canceled this year due to the pandemic.

The Evening of Elegance honorary chairs are husband-and-wife team Vince Dooley, a former University of Georgia football coach, and motivational speaker Barbara Dooley; and Steve Penley, an artist whose work is part of the book “Dooley’s Playbook.”

The event will feature a live and silent auction. Items in the auction include vacation homes and experiences, artwork, golf package, jewelry and an original painting by Penley. The silent and live auctions will take place online starting on Oct. 28 at sandyspringssociety.org.

“Barbara and I are thrilled to support the Sandy Springs Society in their efforts to help the community during this difficult time,” said Vince Dooley in a press release

The two men also will offer signed copies of “Dooley’s Playbook” and other UGA-themed items. For more information about those works see penleyartco.com.

Vintage Affair

The Community Assistance Center, which helps people at risk of homelessness in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, is organizing an Oct. 24 virtual fundraiser that people can join in home gatherings.

“Vintage Affair Island Getaways” will have participants order dinner from Post Exchange Catering and return to their own “islands” while they connect online to a live broadcast featuring music from Caribbean Steel. The event will include an auction and a raffle drawing. Dinner is $100 per person and raffle tickets are $50 each. For more information, see vintageaffair.org.