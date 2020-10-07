The Dunwoody Preservation Trust’s annual fall festival is back this year with limited tickets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple Cider Days will be held at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm at 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road Nov. 14, noon-5 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person in advance and can be purchased here. Tickets on the day of the event are $10. Children under 2 years old are free.

Entry to the event is based on availability. DPT will allow 100 people per time slot, which are noon-1:30 p.m., 1:45-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m.

Apple Cider Days is only one day this year instead of two because of the pandemic, according to the website.

Masks are strongly recommended. There will be handwashing stations around the property and temperature checks at the entrance, according to a press release.

The event includes a petting zoo, pioneer crafts, a self-guided apple scavenger hunt and vendor booths. Chick-fil-A and Moondog Growlers will sell food and drinks.

DPT is also hosting a “Scarecrow Row” contest and encourages organizations and families to make and submit a decorated scarecrow between Oct. 23 and Nov. 10. Entries will be on display, and awards will go to “Best in Show,” “Scariest” and “People’s Choice.” For details, go to AppleCiderDays.org.