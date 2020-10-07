All Georgians should get a flu vaccination to prevent a “twindemic” with COVID-19, say Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.

“Get a flu shot. Never has it been more important to get a flu shot than this year,” Toomey said during an Oct. 7 press conference with Kemp at the state Capitol. “We realize that people sometimes don’t think a flu shot is effective, or they’re afraid to get it or they just don’t bother, but it’s particularly important this year. We’re trying to prevent twindemics of COVID and influenza, which could be devastating.”

“Everyone from 6 months to 100 [years old] should get a flu shot,” Toomey continued.

Kemp said new COVID-19 positive cases have dropped more than 60% from a July peak and that the two-week positivity average has fallen by half since August.

Flu shots are widely available at many drug stores, doctor offices and health clinics. For information about flu shots available through the DeKalb County Department of Public Health, see its website here. For information about flu shots available through the Fulton County Department of Public Health, see its website here.

–John Ruch contributed