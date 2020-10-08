A locksmith was shot Oct. 8 after refusing to open the door of a Buckhead apartment for a man who would not identify himself, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD said the shooting happened around midnight at the Millworks Apartments at 1888 Emery St. near I-75. The locksmith told APD that after he refused to open the door, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot him. The locksmith fled to Howell Mill Road and called police.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, according to APD.

The shooting comes amid a wave of gunfire incidents this year that has neighborhood activists and authorities considering such tactics as a private security patrol, a crackdown on nighttime gathering spots, a special court to handle gun cases and a gun buy-back program.