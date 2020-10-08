The Ga. 400 and MARTA Red Line overpasses that tower over the park are now decorated with the new swing and other elements. (Phil Mosier)
Buckhead’s Mountain Way Common park has a new artistic flair thanks to an improvement project that wrapped up in September.
Ailyn Bisogno; daughter Fiorella, 4; and their dog Toddy enjoy a new, sculpture-style swing at Mountain Way Common on Sept. 26. (Phil Mosier)
The project, done by the park’s friends group and Livable Buckhead, includes a sculpture-style swing and turns part of roadway into a multiuse path featuring decorative panels and planters.
New features include planters and decorative panels embedded in the path and street. The panels are intended in part to slow traffic and remind everyone that it is a park area. (Phil Mosier)
The 9-acre park sits at North Ivy Road and Mountain Way beneath Ga. 400.
Painted picnic tables line a property along North Ivy Road that was purchased to be part of the park. (Phil Mosier)
For more information, see MountainWayCommon.net.
