Buckhead’s Mountain Way Common park has a new artistic flair thanks to an improvement project that wrapped up in September.

The project, done by the park’s friends group and Livable Buckhead, includes a sculpture-style swing and turns part of roadway into a multiuse path featuring decorative panels and planters.

The 9-acre park sits at North Ivy Road and Mountain Way beneath Ga. 400.

For more information, see MountainWayCommon.net.