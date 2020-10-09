Buckhead’s PATH400 multiuse trail will host dollhouse-style “tiny parks” in an art installation show and contest Oct. 16-18.

The installations in the “Big PATH, Tiny Parks” displays will be made by resident and sponsors of the host organizations, Livable Buckhead and Tiny Doors ATL.

“The goal is to demonstrate the value of increased green space in our community by showcasing how impactful community art is and the value of parks — no matter how small,” says Livable Buckhead’s website.

The installations will be 14-by-18 inches and “must include an element of recycling/reuse and illustrate green space in a unique way,” according to Livable Buckhead. In addition, a DJ will create “an ‘immersion’’acoustic experience” along the route, Livable Buckhead says.

The installations will be on view in-person and virtually, as will voting on the best versions.

“Tiny Parks” is partly a replacement for Livable Buckhead’s annual “Park(ing) Day,” which was to have its fifth annual edition in September but has been canceled due to the pandemic. In that event, parking spaces at Lenox Square mall are turned into mini-parks and information booths. It is part of a national movement of turning car-oriented uses into temporary or permanent parks.

PATH400 is already a park as well as a trail, so “Tiny Parks” will highlight the significance of green space. Livable Buckhead oversees and programs PATH400, and Tiny Doors creates miniature doors on objects in public spaces around the metro area as whimsical art installations.

For more information, see livablebuckhead.com.