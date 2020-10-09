As Halloween approaches, local cities say they will not impose any special pandemic rules on trick-or-treating beyond those already applying to public activity. But the city governments are adjusting or canceling their own events.

Brookhaven

Brookhaven has no additional restrictions or changes to Halloween this year, said city spokesperson Burke Brennan. Residents should follow state and city health rules.

“Maintain six feet distance, wear a mask, etc. — but that is not just Halloween, it is every day until Nov. 30, when the current ordinance expires,” Brennan said.

As organized gatherings of 30 or more people are prohibited, no city-sponsored Halloween events are scheduled, he said.

Dunwoody

“Historically, Dunwoody has not regulated Halloween, and we’re not going to start this year,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “I’m confident that families can find a way to trick-or-treat safely.”

People have a choice about participation, she said. Leaving your lights off is a signal you don’t want Halloween visitors.

“Every bit of COVID-19 related research shows that large gatherings are a bad idea, so I’m discouraging Halloween parties,” Deutsch said.

The city’s traditional Halloween Spooktacular Drive-thru at Brook Run Park on Oct. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. will be modified to include COVID-19 safety precautions, city spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher said.

Residents and other visitors can drive through a haunted display of spooky decorations, timed special effects and music.

Decorated Dunwoody Police vehicles will promote the department’s annual “See & Be Seen on Halloween” campaign. Officers will give out clip-on flashers to make sure children are visible if they go trick-or-treating in the dark.

Cars will enter Brook Run Park from Peeler Road and follow directional signage to the drive-thru. The event route wraps around the Veterans Memorial and ends near the driveway at 4770 North Peachtree Road.

Sandy Springs

Mayor Rusty Paul said during an Oct. 6 City Council meeting that the city will leave trick-or-treating up to individual homeowners associations and leave it in the hands of parents.

Recognizing the COVID-19 pandemic, Paul said “We are not going to either outlaw or endorse Halloween.”

However, the Sandy Springs Farmers Market at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, on Oct. 31 will have a Halloween theme and trick-or-treating.

Guidelines for social distancing and public health will be observed, including a mask requirement on city property, as children get to trick-or-treat in age groups. No purchase is necessary for children to receive treats.

The schedule is: 9:30-10:30 a.m., ages up to 2; 11-11:30 a.m., ages 3-5; noon-12:30 p.m., ages 5-7.

Parents with children in multiple age groups should pick one time within their eligible grouping for the entire family.

The Farmers Market will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Photo backdrops in the form of Halloween-themed vignettes will decorate the City Green.

A city-themed template will be available for free for families looking to carve pumpkins at home.