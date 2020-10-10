Fulton County will have several polling sites available in Buckhead and Sandy Springs for early voting for the Nov. 3 election.

Early voting begins Oct. 12 and continues through Oct. 30.

The hours are Oct. 12-17 and Oct. 19-24, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; October 18 and 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Oct. 26-30, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Local polling sites include the following. For a full list of polling sites, see the county website here. For the Reporter’s Voters Guide to candidates in key local races, click here. For the Reporter’s Guide to some ballot questions, click here.

Buckhead

Buckhead Library; 269 Buckhead Ave.; Chastain Park, 140 Chastain Park Ave.; and Northside Library, 3295 Northside Parkway.

Sandy Springs

Dorothy Benson Senior Center, 6500 Vernon Woods Drive; North Fulton Service Center, Room 232, 7741 Roswell Road; and the Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE.