Two men were wounded Oct. 9 in what one said was a shootout over an attempted car theft at a Buckhead hotel, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD said officers responded around 11 p.m. to a call for two people shot at the Hampton Inn & Suites Atlanta Buckhead Place at 3312 Piedmont Road. The officers found no victims, but saw two vehicles damaged by gunshots. Officers then learned that two men suffering gunshot wounds had arrived at local hospitals — one at Grady Memorial and the other at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

According to APD, the wounded man at Grady said he was shot by a suspect who was attempting to break into his vehicle, and that he fired back at the suspect. The wounded man at Atlanta Medical Center, according to APD, would not talk about how he was shot and later discharged himself.

APD said the man at Grady received wounds described as non-life-threatening.

The shooting comes amid a wave of gunfire incidents this year that has neighborhood activists and authorities considering such tactics as a private security patrol, a crackdown on nighttime gathering spots, a special court to handle gun cases and a gun buy-back program.