Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has named an interim chief operating officer and heads of the city’s Watershed Management and procurement departments.

The appointments, announced Oct. 9, include: Jon Keen as interim COO; Mikita Browning as commissioner of the Department of Watershed Management; and Martin Clarke as chief procurement officer. All of the appointments were effective immediately, according to a press release.

Keen’s appointment followed COO Joshua Williams’ recent announcement that he will step down effective Dec. 1. Keen has served as a deputy COO in the administration.

Browning has served as Watershed Management’s interim commissioner since earlier this year and has served in the department for several years.

Clarke previously served as the director of the city’s Office of Contract Compliance and as a city attorney leading the division representing Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.