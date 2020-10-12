The Atlanta Police Department is seeking a suspect who officers say stole a vehicle from two people at a Buckhead store Oct. 9.

The theft happened at the Dump Furniture Outlet at 815 Sidney Marcus Boulevard, according to APD. The two victims said, according to APD, that they were parked at the store when a male suspect entered the vehicle and demanded that they drive. The victims refused and struggled with the suspect. The victims left the vehicle, which the suspect drove away towards Ga. 400.

APD did not provide a description of the vehicle or the suspect. However, APD released what appears to be surveillance video of the suspect entering the store. In the video, the suspect appears to be a Black male wearing a light-colored face mask, dark pants and a dark T-shirt with an illustration on it, and is carrying what may be a light-colored jacket over one arm. See below for the full video.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case. Anyone with information can call 404-577-8477 or see StopCrimeAtl.org.