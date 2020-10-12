The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has named its newest hospital, located in Brookhaven, for Arthur Blank after a $200 million donation from his foundation.

The Arthur M. Blank Hospital, a $1.5 billion project located near the I-85 and North Druid Hills Road interchange, is set to open in 2025. The donation from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is the largest in Children’s Healthcare’s history, according to a press release.

“It’s a great honor for me and my family to be connected to Children’s, and a great honor for us to be connected to a system that has dealt with research, illness and disease for the most precious commodities that we have in the world, our children,” said Blank, who owns the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, in the press release.

The 1.5 million-square-foot hospital will have one 19-story tower with two wings, operating rooms, specialty bed and diagnostic equipment, according to the press release. It will be connected to an 11-story medical office building.

It will also be the only Level 1 pediatric trauma center in the state, according to the release.

The hospital is part of CHOA’s new 70-acre campus in the city, which will include about 20 acres of green space and multiuse paths.

The campus is located across from Emory University’s “health innovation district,” which is currently under construction and will include a hospital, hotel, multifamily housing and medical and office space.