The state’s voting system manager and two voting rights experts will join a virtual panel discussion Oct. 20 on what voters in Sandy Springs and surrounding communities need to know for the Nov. 3 election.

The discussion, called “Fair Voting: Make It Count,” will be hosted by Leadership Sandy Springs, a leadership development organization as part of its “Live Learn Lead” series.

Panelists will include: Vasu Abhiraman, an ACLU of Georgia policy counsel; Josh Belinfante, an attorney specializing in election law at the Robbins Law Firm; and Gabriel Sterling, the voting system implementation manager for Georgia Secretary of State and a former member of the Sandy Springs City Council.

The discussion will be free and is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. To register, see the LSS website here.