The Sandy Springs Education Force will hold a virtual version of its “Footprints for the Future” fundraiser race Nov. 1-15.

Proceeds from the 10K/5K/1K and step challenge will help fund the Education Force’s work to support Sandy Springs’ public school students, who have missed much in-person instruction during the pandemic.

Runners and walkers can create or join teams. The largest public-school team and biggest community or corporate team will receive awards. Registrants can create individual fundraisers in support of the Education Force.

Participants in the 10K/5K/1K events can choose their own route, where they run and on which day during the event. For the step challenge, participant’s results will be measured in distance gained through walking or running.

The Education Force encourages participants to use the Race Joy app, available on Apple and Android, to record their participation in the virtual event.

Participants will get a T-shirt and digital swag from community supporters and sponsors. They must register and pay by Oct. 16 to guarantee receipt of a T-shirt.

Registration costs $35 through Oct. 31. The cost increases to $45 on Nov. 1. Register to participate in one of the challenges, create or join a team online at runsignup.com/ssef.

To learn more about sponsorship and donations of swag, email FootprintsForFuture@gmail.com.