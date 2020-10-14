The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 354 new COVID-19 diagnoses between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The number of cases increased in all of the main local ZIP codes. The 14-day trend varied, going down in Atlanta and going up in Sandy Springs. The trend varied within the main local ZIP codes.

As of Oct. 13, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 12,795 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 12,494 on Oct. 9. Sandy Springs had 2,653 diagnoses, up from 2,600.

Atlanta remained the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 43.7% of the total, and Sandy Springs remained third with 9.1% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend was down by 7.3% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was up by 16.2%.

To view the full report, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 768 cases and their home city was unknown in 2,206 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of Oct. 13 was 29,253, up from 28,675 on Oct. 9. The countywide confirmed death total from the pandemic was 594. A total of 75 fatalities were being reviewed by the Georgia Department of Public Health to confirm the cause of death.

The number of total diagnosed cases and the 14-day trend in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the Oct. 9 and Oct. 13 reports were as follows.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: 835 (up from 799); up 38.5%

30326: 248 (up from 246); down 25%

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: 866 (up from 846); up 19%

30350: 654 (up from 644); up 5.3%

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: 593 (up from 562); down 25%

30342: 1,250 (up from 1,232); up 22%