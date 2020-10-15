A Sandy Springs chiropractor has been charged with sexual battery after a patient accused him of inappropriately touching her, according to the police department.

A woman told police on Sept. 4 that she visited the Atlanta Spine Doctors at 4 Concourse Parkway, Suite 301, for an appointment with a chiropractor, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department. When she arrived, she realized only herself and the chiropractor were in the office. She alleged that he undressed her and touched her inappropriately throughout the appointment.

Rashad Oronde Sandord, 29, of Atlanta, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the SSPD Street Crimes division on a sexual battery warrant. He was released on Oct. 8 on a $7,500 pretrial release signature bond, according to Fulton County Jail records.

An employee at Atlanta Spine Doctors who identified herself as the practice manager but declined to give her named said the business has no comment.

SSPD said it is seeking information about other potential victims at the chiropractor’s practice. Anyone with information should contact Detective M. Burson at MBurson@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 770-551-2570.