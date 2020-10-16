Two days after the Fulton County School System fully reopened for face-to-face instruction, one of its schools in College Park was shut down because of six positive COVID-19 cases.

About 60% of FCS students returned to classrooms Oct. 14, with the rest sticking to remote learning, amid a return plan that drew some safety complaints from teachers, including at Sandy Springs’ Riverwood International Charter School.

On Oct. 16, Benjamin Banneker High School in College Park announced a closure due to COVID-19 cases, with an expected reopening Oct. 19 after cleaning and disinfection. FCS reported its 105 other schools were operating normally.

For the Banneker High cases, FCS is working on contact tracing with the Fulton County Board of Health and plans to notify people directly if they need to quarantine.

FCS created an online portal for parents to report positive cases. Submit a COVID-19 Report if your student fits into one or more of the following categories:

Has tested Positive for COVID-19

Waiting for the results of a test for COVID-19

· Has been in close contact (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes) in the last 14 days with someone diagnosed with COVID-19