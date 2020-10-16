A Sandy Springs Police officer received minor injuries and his patrol car was heavily damaged in an Oct. 15 accident.

The accident happened at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Abernathy and Johnson Ferry roads, said Sgt. Salvador Ortega, a spokesperson for the Sandy Springs Police Department. The officer was driving east on Abernathy when a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck turned left in front of the patrol car, according to Ortega. The officer had the green light and was not at fault, Ortega said. The pickup truck driver was cited for failure to yield, Ortega said.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment and released and was resting at home the next day. The driver and three passengers in the pickup truck were not injured, according to SSPD.

The officer’s car, a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria, was one of SSPD’s original vehicles at its founding that same year, Ortega said.