The Brookhaven Police Department has received a total of $108,000 in state grants to improve road safety and reduce car crashes.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded BPD a $47,000 Pedestrian Safety grant and a $59,000 High Visibility Enforcement grant, according to a BPD press release.

“The Brookhaven Police Department is proud of our efforts to work collaboratively with our community and to use innovative tools and techniques to ensure that pedestrian and vehicular traffic moves safely through our city,” Police Chief Gary Yandura said in the release.

The pedestrian safety grant aims to reduce pedestrian-related crashes in the city through educating people about best road practices, according to the release. BPD has gotten the grant for five years in a row and started a pedestrian safety program in 2017.

Through that program, the department has distributed more than 4,000 grant-funded safety items, such as reflective belts and flashing lights, according to the release.

The high visibility enforcement grant will provide resources for the department to monitor speeding and tailgating, according to the release.

The announcement of the grants comes after the city passed a “vulnerable road user” ordinance, which aims to help pedestrian and cyclist safety through road safety education and increasing penalties for pedestrian-related crashes.