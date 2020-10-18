Buckhead’s PATH400 multiuse trail hosted dollhouse-style “tiny parks” in an art installation show and contest Oct. 16-18.

The more than 40 installations in the “Big PATH, Tiny Parks” displays were made by residents, local organizations and sponsors of the host groups, Livable Buckhead and Tiny Doors ATL. Among the works were a miniature farm and a tiny treehouse.

“The goal is to demonstrate the value of increased green space in our community by showcasing how impactful community art is and the value of parks — no matter how small,” says Livable Buckhead’s website.

The installations were 14-by-18 inches and were required to refer to recycling and to illustrate green space.

For those who couldn’t make it in-person, a virtual version is available on Livable Buckhead’s website.

“Tiny Parks” is partly a replacement for Livable Buckhead’s annual “Park(ing) Day,” which was to have its fifth annual edition in September but has been canceled due to the pandemic. In that event, parking spaces at Lenox Square mall are turned into mini-parks and information booths. It is part of a national movement of turning car-oriented uses into temporary or permanent parks.

PATH400 is itself park as well as a trail, so “Tiny Parks” highlighted the significance of green space.

Livable Buckhead oversees and programs PATH400, and Tiny Doors creates miniature doors on objects in public spaces around the metro area as whimsical art installations.

Photos by Phil Mosier