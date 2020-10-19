The founder of a pandemic-relief food pantry will speak at an Oct. 28 Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce luncheon where the annual “Woman of Distinction” award-winner will be announced.

Jennifer Barnes of Keller Williams Realty’s Barnes Young Team created the Solidarity Sandy Springs Food Pantry earlier this year. Initially it was housed in the restaurant Under the Cork Tree at 5600 Roswell Road, which is where the luncheon will be held. The food pantry is currently housed in a former Publix grocery store in the same shopping center, the Prado, at 5630 Roswell Road.

The luncheon, run by the Chamber’s Women’s Business Network, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held in a hybrid format, with virtual tickets available and limited in-person seating at the restaurant, where mask-wearing and social distancing will be required. The cost is $30 for members, $35 for non-members and $10 for virtual attendees. Registration is available online at the chamber’s website.