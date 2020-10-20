A proposal to elect Dunwoody’s mayor by a 45% plurality instead of a majority of citizens’ votes failed during the city’s Charter Commission virtual meeting on Oct. 19.

The city currently requires the winning candidate for mayor to receive a majority of the votes, or 50% plus one. City Council candidates only need 45% of the votes to win. Failure to meet the minimum sends an election into a runoff.

The commission’s own vote lacked a majority, with the proposal failing on a 2-2 tie. Commission Chair Robert Wittenstein and Commissioner Amy Swygert voted in favor, and Commissioners Wayne Radloff and Anne Hicks voted in opposition. Marian Avise was not present for the meeting.

“I would strongly prefer for it to be consistent between the City Council members and the mayor,” said Swygert.

Radloff said he prefers that the mayor be elected by a majority, even though he understood how inefficient a runoff election can be.

Commissioner Anne Hicks said in her research she found only one other city that used the plurality method. She said voters could lose confidence in the mayor if the winner wasn’t chosen by a majority.

After a discussion about real estate development, the commission also decided to include a note in its council report requesting better coordination and communication among government bodies about potential tax abatement proposals.

The charter commission is a group of appointed residents who review the laws that empower the city and make recommendations for changes to the Georgia General Assembly. The commission will complete its work in its next and final meeting on Nov. 2. A report created from its review of the charter and including its suggestions for changes will immediately be forwarded to the City Council. The council will submit its desired changes to the Georgia General Assembly.