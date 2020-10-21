The Atlanta Police Department has issued a sketch of a suspect in two Buckhead kidnappings and robberies who may also be responsible for a similar incident in Sandy Springs.

Two women were kidnapped and robbed in Buckhead last month in separate crimes that may have been committed by the same suspect — a man who entered their vehicles, forced them to withdraw cash from a bank, and threatened their lives if they called police.

The Sandy Springs Police Department is “investigating a kidnapping with a very similar m.o.,” said SSPD spokesperson Sgt. Salvador Ortega. “Our detectives are working with Atlanta PD investigators, as we believe it involves the same perpetrator,” he said.

The Sandy Springs kidnapping happened on Oct. 9 around 6 p.m. in the area of a condominium complex at 5151 Roswell Road, about a mile north of the Atlanta city limit, according to SSPD.

The Buckhead crimes happened Sept. 25 at 2531 Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh Plaza shopping center and Sept. 27 at a QuikTrip gas station at 761 Sidney Marcus Boulevard.

The suspect is described in APD reports as a Black man with an Afro and is shown in a previously released surveillance video as wearing a T-shirt, pants and ball cap, all dark in color. He gave his name as “Robert” to one Buckhead victim.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta offers a reward up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect. Anyone with information can call 404-577-8477 or visit StopCrimeATL.org.