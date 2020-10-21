DeKalb County arts professionals and nonprofit organizations can apply for up to $20,000 in pandemic emergency relief grants offered through Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts.

The $125,000 grant program is accepting applications through Oct. 30. Among other requirements, applicants must live or be based in DeKalb and individuals must be 18 or older. According to the Spruill Center, the grants are intended to “cover documented costs associated with overdue rent, mortgage assistance, utility assistance, food, virtual learning assistance or other unforeseen financial/emergency needs.​​​​​​​”

The program’s money was allocated by County Commissioner Larry Johnson from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

For complete details about applying, see spruillarts.org/cares-funding.