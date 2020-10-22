The annual Day of the Dead or Día de Muertos program at Buckhead’s Atlanta History Center will go virtual this year due to the pandemic.

The Mexican holiday remembers and celebrates friends and relatives who have died.

The program will include how-to videos on festival foods and treats; music playlists; short films; social media contests; and a recording of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performing at last year’s event, among other offerings.

The program will be available on the museum’s website starting Oct. 30.

The program is hosted in partnership with the Consul General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute for Mexican Culture.