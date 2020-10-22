Mayim Bialik, an actress known for her role on the hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” will speak about teen mental health in a Dec. 1 fundraiser for Dunwoody-based Jewish Family & Career Services.

Bialik, who also holds a doctorate in neuroscience, will speak about “Teen Mental Health in the Age of COVID.”

Bialik is also known for her starring role in the 1990s sitcom “Blossom.” She is scheduled to appear next year in a new sitcom called “Call Me Kat” and is launching a mental health podcast called “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”

Dubbed “Community of Giving,” the virtual fundraiser will run noon to 1 p.m. Tickets are $36 each, or $180 with a catered meal for an individual, $360 for a family meal.

For tickets and more information, see the event website here.