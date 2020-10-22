Sandy Springs residents can give feedback on the final concepts for three Chattahoochee River access plans during a virtual meeting Oct. 26.

The virtual meeting begins with a short presentation on the three access points at Crooked Creek, Morgan Falls and Roswell Road west of the bridge to Roswell.

The North End Redevelopment Task Force listed creating access to the Chattahoochee River and its public lands as one of six strategic initiatives in 2018. River access was chosen as a means to help revitalize the northern end of the city. Better connectivity to the river, trails and parks is the goal.

The city revealed the locations and initial concept plans during an August meeting of theNorth End Revitalization Committee, a city body that is reviewing redevelopment concepts for the area.

The three sites are potential locations. The concept plans share ideas on how to gain river access in topographically challenging areas, and how to connect river access to the City’s Trail Master Plan.

The Oct. 26 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. For pre-registration and more details, see spr.gs/north. The final concepts will be posted on that same site after the meeting for public comment through Nov. 4.