State Rep. Matthew Wilson (D-Brookhaven) will discuss voting in the Nov. 3 general election in an Oct. 26 virtual town hall hosted by City Councilmember Madeleine Simmons.

The town hall is part of Simmons’ monthly “Mondays with Madeleine” discussions.

Wilson is on the Nov. 3 ballot himself, where he faces Republican challenger Alan Cole for the House District 80 seat, which includes parts of Brookhaven and Sandy Springs. For more about that race and Wilson’s answers to policy questions, see the Reporter’s Voters Guide.

The town hall is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/BrookhavenGAgov.