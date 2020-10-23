A group of street racers “shut down” Northside Drive near I-75 on the weekend of Oct. 17-18, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Four suspect blocked a patrol car and threw fireworks at it, according to APD. On Oct. 23, APD issued grainy photos of the suspects taken from video stills. APD spokesperson Officer Anthony Grant said investigators believe the suspects came from outside the city.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Sgt. Rodney Smither in APD’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit at 404-209-5250 or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta anonymously at 404-577-8477.

Street racing has become a major issue across the city this year and helped to spark the local idea of a private police force dubbed “Buckhead Blue.”