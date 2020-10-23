The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Oct. 24-25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Oct. 29-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed under Ga. 400.

Abernathy Road lane closures

Oct. 24-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Barfield Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Oct. 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Oct. 24-25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Oct. 29-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.

Oct. 27 and 29-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Oct. 29-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Oct. 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.

Oct. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane.

Oct. 23-24, 26 and 28-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.

Oct. 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.

Oct. 27 and 30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and North Springs MARTA Station, one right lane.

I-285 ramp closures

Oct. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Oct. 27-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Oct. 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

Oct. 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Oct. 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, various lanes, two left and two right.

Oct. 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Oct. 28-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Lake Forrest Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Oct. 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Roswell Road ramp closures

Oct. 23-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On Oct. 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Oct. 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.