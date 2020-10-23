A woman operating a moped on I-285 near New Northside Drive in Sandy Springs was killed in a multiple-vehicle accident at 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 22, the Sandy Springs Police Department reported.

A motorist spotted the moped driving in the same lane and unsuccessfully tried to swerve to avoid a collision, according to Sandy Springs Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Salvador Ortega. The vehicles collided and the moped driver fell onto the interstate and was struck by another vehicle, according to Ortega.

Both motorists stopped at the scene, called 911 and cooperated with investigators, Ortega said.

The moped driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Georgia law prohibits mopeds from driving on any limited-access highways or other roads where the minimum speed limit is above 35 mph.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Gilmore at SGilmore@SandySpringsGA.Gov or 770-551-6915.