The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking nominations for its 2021 Preservation Awards, an annual list of preservation projects and individuals in the state who have made significant contributions to the field of historic preservation.

The submission deadline is Nov. 20 and winners will be announced in April 2021.

The Georgia Trust is an Atlanta-based historic preservation advocacy organization. Its awards recognize people or organizations that have rehabilitated, restored or preserved historic properties.

For a nomination form, see georgiatrust.org or call 404-885-7817.