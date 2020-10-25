Customers of the state’s Peach Pass automatic toll collection system will be unable to access their accounts during upgrades scheduled for Oct. 31 through Nov. 8. Customers should verify their account contact information by Oct. 30 and make sure they have enough funds on balance to cover tolls during the upgrade period.

Available through the State Road and Tollway Authority, the Peach Pass is a small device mounted on a vehicle windshield or bumper that interacts with electronic equipment at tolls to charge or exempt the appropriate fee.

On the week of Monday, Nov. 9, SRTA plans to launch upgraded versions of the website MyPeachPass.com and the “Peach Pass GO!” mobile app. The upgrades will add features and improve security, SRTA said in a press release.

During the transition of data into the new system Oct. 31-Nov. 8, neither customers nor SRTA customer service agents will be able to access any account. Toll will be charged to the account as normal, but customers will not be able to add funds to their account.

After the new versions launch, customers will have to update their passwords, and those using the apps will have to download a new “2.0” version from the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For more information, see peachpass.com.