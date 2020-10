The city of Dunwoody is holding a virtual version of an annual community cleanup event on Nov. 14 as a pandemic alternative.

The annual cleanup is focused on streams and stormwater drains. But for the virtual version, the city is encouraging people to pick up litter anywhere in town, such as on streets or in wooded areas.

People who want to participate are asked to fill out an online form and, during the event, to post photos using a social media hashtag “#GreatDunwoodyCleanup.”