Free COVID-19 testing will be available starting Oct. 29 at the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA Station.

The testing site by COVID Care Georgia will run for six months in the long-term parking lot of the MARTA station at 4047 Peachtree Road.

The site will accept both walk-up and drive-up patients ages 6 months and older. Testing will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed.

People seeking a test are asked to bring identification and also information about their health insurance if they have it, but insurance is not required.

The testing will use polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, technology and results will be available in about a day-and-a-half, according to a press release.

The testing is provided in partnership with MARTA and the city of Brookhaven. The test site is a relocation of a previous testing site in the city’s Briarwood Park, which had operated since August.

“National healthcare leaders continue to stress the importance and value of ongoing testing,” said Mayor John Ernst in the release. “With the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Georgia and nationwide, we certainly wanted to make it easier for our residents to discover if they have been exposed to the virus.”