The Fulton County Library System has launched a new website intended to make searches, holds and other functions easier.

The website launched Oct. 21 at fulcolibrary.org.

The new website comes as the library system is under increased digital demand due to the pandemic. Branch libraries remain closed, offering only curbside service.

“This website redesign has been long overdue and something we have wanted to do for some time now,” said Gayle Holloman, the library system’s executive director, in a press release. “The challenges of remaining closed during the COVID-19 pandemic also brought opportunities to enhance and improve our digital experience for our patrons. As we continue to rely on digital services and programs to engage with residents, the website is our front door to that experience.”