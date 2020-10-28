Brookhaven annexed approximately 28 acres in 18 parcels at Briarcliff and North Druid Hills during the Oct. 27 City Council meeting, an action that had been delayed until the city won against a challenge from DeKalb County.

“It’s been pending for a long time because the county chose to appeal or take us to arbitration on our annexation request,” said Woody Galloway, an attorney who represented the group of commercial property owners who applied for annexation. An arbitration panel rejected all the county’s arguments and made it pay additional fees.

The council also rezoned the commercial property to match the city’s zoning classifications.

DeKalb County opposed part of the annexation involving nearly 7 acres at 2601 North Druid Hills Road into Brookhaven, and an arbitration panel was appointed. A mixed-used redevelopment is planned by the Related Group for the location to include a seven-story, 140-room hotel, 55,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space and 300 apartments.

The other parcels include the Target shopping center at 2400 North Druid Hills Road, the QuikTrip at 2375 North Druid Hills Road, the Chick-fil-A at 2334 North Druid Hills Road, a LensCrafters at 2368 North Druid Hills Road, and the Boston Market at 2535 Briarcliff Road.

The city must assess the infrastructure of these parcels to determine what resources are needed to bring it up to standards on paving, sidewalks and stormwater infrastructure.

The city previously approved six other annexations, including the sites at North Druid Hill and I-85 where Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory Healthcare are building massive complexes.

“This seventh annexation is geographically a relatively small annexation, but it is an epic validation of our reputation and the progress we are making in Brookhaven for our residents, our business community, and DeKalb County,” Councilmember Joe Gebbia said.