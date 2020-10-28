The Dunwoody City Council on Oct. 26 awarded $50,000 grants to eight not-for-profit organizations that serve vulnerable members of the city’s population.

Assistant City Manager Jay Vinicki said the original budget from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for the grants was set at $300,000. Another $100,000 was designated from the city’s contingency fund to make awards to all eight organizations.

The city will have its applications and requirements for small business CARES Act relief assistance at its next meeting on Nov. 9, Mayor Lynn Deutsch said.

The city in October sent out a call for applications for grants between $10,000 and $50,000, he said. The grantees help those who are homeless, food deprived or have mental health issues, he said.

Grant awards were made to:

Community Assistance Center: rent reimbursement for Dunwoody residents

Corners Outreach: educational efforts, rent relief and food

Family Promise of North Fulton/DeKalb: expenses for families for hotel rooms, childcare services and enhanced cleaning

I Care Atlanta: food purchases, vehicle expenses for food donation pickups and deliveries

Jewish Family & Career Services: mental health services and food pantry expansion

Malachi’s Storehouse: food, increased freezer capacity and utility costs

The Summit Counseling Center: client assistance funds

Society of St. Vincent de Paul: rent/utility reimbursement for Dunwoody residents