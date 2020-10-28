The school districts of Atlanta, DeKalb County and Fulton County have closed their offices and, in cases where students are back in classrooms, moved to remote learning for Oct. 29 as the remnant of Hurricane Zeta approaches.

A tropical storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire metro Atlanta area. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph and heavy rains are expected.

Atlanta Public Schools said it was closing all buildings and offices, although custodians, maintenance workers and resource officers should report by 10 a.m. or when conditions allow. Athletic training and events are also cancelled. Virtual learning will continue for students.

The Fulton County School System, which has returned students to classrooms, is moving all students to remote learning for Oct. 29. Other activities and athletics have been cancelled.

The DeKalb County School District will close offices on Oct. 29, with 12-month and custodial staff reporting by 11 a.m. Students and staff will report for normal remote learning.

All the districts said students would not be penalized if power is lost during the school day.