Two teenagers have been charged in an armed robbery at a Buckhead apartment complex Oct. 27, police say.

A third suspect got away and a gun reportedly used in the robbery could not be found, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The robbery was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Arrive Buckhead apartments at 740 Sidney Marcus Boulevard. According to an APD social media statement, the victim said while parking his vehicle, he was approached by three young males asking directions. When the victim walked toward his apartment, the suspects approached him again, with one holding a handgun. They demanded his belongings and searched him, according to the APD statement, but found only a face mask. They took the mask and fled into nearby woods.

APD said that officers found two suspects, ages 13 and 14, on a trail behind Miami Circle, apparently referring to PATH400. Officers chased the suspects on foot and arrested them. The suspects, who were not identified due to their age, were transported to the Fulton County Youth Detention Center, APD said.

The robbery comes amid a wave of shootings and other gun crimes that has neighborhood activists and authorities considering such tactics as a private security patrol, a crackdown on nighttime gathering spots, a special court to handle gun cases, and a gun buy-back program.