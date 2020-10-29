Atlanta Public Schools is suspending its virtual classes on Friday, Oct. 30 due to the uncertainty of power outages in the wake of Tropical Storm Zeta.

During the “non-instructional day,” students will still have access to online tools and “should use this time to complete homework or address incomplete assignments,” APS said in a press release.

Local schools will determine the status of any activities planned on their campuses, and APS will make a decision Friday afternoon about athletic activities.

For teachers and staff, Friday will be a remote workday. Administrative staff and essential workers will have access to APS buildings.

APS expects virtual learning and normal operations to resume on Monday, Nov. 2.

Due to the pandemic, APS has suspended face-to-face classes until sometime in January.

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta passed through metro Atlanta in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, downing trees and causing widespread power outages.