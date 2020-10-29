The DeKalb County School District will hold normal remote classes Friday, Oct. 30, despite the continuing cleanup from Tropical Storm Zeta.

Students will not be “negatively impacted” if they cannot participate in the classes due to continued power outages, the district said in a press release.

While remote classes will continue, the district will close its offices, and its meal sites will be closed as well.

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta passed through metro Atlanta in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, downing trees and causing widespread power outages.

For more information and updates, see the district website at dekalbschoolsga.org.